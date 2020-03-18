Seoul Protests Tokyo's Claims to Dokdo in School Textbooks

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has strongly protested Tokyo’s territorial claim over South Korea's Dokdo islets through its latest school textbook authorization.In a statement issued under the South Korean foreign ministry spokesperson’s name on Tuesday, the government reiterated Dokdo is South Korean territory historically, geographically and under international law.It urged the Japanese government to immediately correct its false claims, humbly face up to history and behave responsibly in educating its future generations, while emphasizing stern action against any undue claim to Dokdo.First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young also summoned Japanese Ambassador Koji Tomita to lodge a formal protest.Earlier in the day, Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology authorized 17 textbooks that will be used by middle schools from April of next year.According to Japanese media, most of the books state that Dokdo belongs to Japan and South Korea is wrongfully occupying the islets.