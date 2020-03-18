New Panel of Judges to Review S. Gyeongsang Governor's Opinion Rigging Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

An appellate court has ruled that a new panel of judges will hear from both the defense and prosecution again in regards to an online opinion-rigging scandal involving South Gyeongsang Province governor Kim Kyoung-soo.An earlier court ruling tentatively concluded that the governor was present at a demonstration of a computer program, operated by a blogger known as "Druking," that jacked up the number of likes for certain political comments aimed at swaying public sentiment.On Tuesday, the Seoul High Court asked the defense and special counsel to prepare a presentation regarding the overall case.Two judges hearing the governor's appeal were replaced during a personnel reshuffle last month.With a new lineup on the bench, the court has implied it will look into the case with fresh eyes and take the time to hear from both sides again.The Governor Kim has maintained that he was not involved in opinion rigging activities perpetrated by the blogger.