More Imported COVID-19 Cases Reported in Seoul

Write: 2020-03-24 18:52:29Update: 2020-03-24 19:10:17

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is dealing with a growing number of COVID-19 cases among people arriving from abroad who are able to pass through airport quarantine screenings due to a lack of symptoms but are diagnosed later.

A 24-year-old man in Seoul's Gangnam District was diagnosed with the disease on Monday after returning from New York on Friday.

Relevant authorities have been alerted of his infection, including the flight he was on and a department store and electronic market he had visited.

Another man in his 60s was also confirmed to have COVID-19 on Tuesday, possibly contracting the virus from his wife, who had recently visited their daughter living in London.

The Gangnam District Office has urged travelers arriving from the United States to self-quarantine for two weeks and those who are symptomatic to get tested.

Unlike with Europe, not all arrivals from the U.S. are receiving tests upon arrival. 

Other districts in the capital are also reporting a string of imported cases.
