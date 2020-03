Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul City Council has passed the municipal education authorities’ supplementary budget to cope with the novel coronavirus outbreak.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, the bill approved on Tuesday adds 39-point-19 billion won to the previously drafted annual budget of more than ten trillion won.Around three-fourths of the extra spending plan, or 30-point-six billion won, will go to providing every student in the city with four face masks with a grade of K80 or higher and installing thermal imaging cameras in each school.Three-point-84 billion won will be earmarked for after-school childcare programs, including meals and snacks, while 500 million won will help enhance online study systems.