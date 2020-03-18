Moon, Saudi Leader Discuss Int'l Cooperation on COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and the leader of Saudi Arabia spoke on the phone Tuesday and discussed international cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said that President Moon and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held phone talks for about 20 minutes, ahead of the special teleconference for the Group of 20 leaders on Thursday.During the phone call, Moon said that the G-20 leaders are set to hold a "timely" teleconference on the coronavirus crisis, thanks to the Middle Eastern nation's "speedy response" in setting up the session.Praising the crown prince's leadership in that regard, Moon expressed hope that the special G20 teleconference will hold in-depth discussions on ways to limit the negative impact on the global economy from travel restrictions, including cross-border travel by business people.In response, the Saudi leader said his country is ready to cooperate with South Korea on all related matters.