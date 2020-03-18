600 S. Koreans in Italy Apply for Chartered Flights to Return Home

Photo : YONHAP News

About 600 South Koreans in coronavirus-hit Italy are expected to return home on government-arranged chartered flights next week.The South Korean Embassy in Italy and consulate general in Milan said they have finalized a list of some 600 passengers for the flights after receiving applications up until Tuesday.One of the flights will depart next Tuesday from Malpensa Airport in Milan, while the other will depart the next day from Fiumicino International Airport in Rome.Although the flights are arranged by the government, the passengers will need to pay around two million won per person.Upon arrival in South Korea, all passengers will be required to stay at designated facilities for four days to be tested at least twice. If anyone in the group tests positive, the whole group will be placed under quarantine for two weeks.