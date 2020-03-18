Suspect of Telegram Sex Crime Case Shown to Public

Photo : YONHAP News

The primary suspect in a Telegram child porn case was shown to the public in a press photo line on Wednesday.Cho Joo-bin is accused of producing and distributing videos of women and minors being sexually exploited on the Telegram messenger service.Appearing in front of the Jongno police station, where he has been detained, Cho offered a "sincere apology" to the victims and thanked authorities for putting an end to the “devilish” life that he could not stop himself. He was not wearing a mask or hat to cover his face.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency sent Cho's case to the prosecution on Wednesday with recommendations for indictment on violations of the law on the protection of juveniles against sex offenses.The agency decided the previous day to disclose the identity of the 24-year-old suspect and reveal his face, considering the repetitive and malicious nature of his crime.