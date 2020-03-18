Samsung Electronics Vice Chair Continues On-site Mgt. amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is continuously engaging in on-site management to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak.According to the electronics giant, Lee visited the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology in Suwon on Wednesday and was briefed on the progress in the research and development of new technologies.Lee and top executives held discussions on next-generation artificial intelligence, software algorithms, quantum computing technology and future security technologies, among other top advanced technologies.While inspecting the institute, Lee said the harder the times, the more preparation should be made for the future, stressing that innovation is the way for Samsung to reciprocate the people’s support.Wednesday’s visit marked the third this month for Lee, who is using them as part of efforts to respond to the crisis resulting from COVID-19. He previously visited Samsung Display’s factory in Asan last Thursday and Samsung Electronics’ factory in Gumi earlier on March 3.