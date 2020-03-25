Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

S. Korea to Require All Travelers from US to Go Under 14-Day Quarantine

Write: 2020-03-25 12:12:57Update: 2020-03-25 16:18:48

S. Korea to Require All Travelers from US to Go Under 14-Day Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Friday, all travelers from the United States will be required to be quarantined at home or a state facility for 14 days after arriving in South Korea, as part of Seoul's efforts to prevent overseas entry of COVID-19.

At a daily briefing on Wednesday, the central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters said the enhanced entry procedures for travelers from the U.S. will be effective from 12:00 a.m. Friday.

Those with symptoms upon arrival will immediately be tested for COVID-19. Those without symptoms, South Korean nationals and foreigners planning to stay long-term, will be isolated for two weeks.

Those who test negative will also need to be sequestered.

Those who neglect their self-quarantine duties will face a prison term of one year or less or ten million won or less in fines, regardless of their nationality.

In response to a rising number of COVID-19 patients who have recently been abroad, South Korea began testing all travelers from Europe on Sunday, requiring those who test negative to be quarantined at home or a state facility.

Authorities said they will decide whether to test travelers from the U.S. without symptoms depending on the situation in the U.S.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >