Overseas Online Platforms Deleted Only 30% of S. Korean Content Containing Sex Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

Overseas online platforms, including Twitter and Telegram, have only deleted about 30 percent of digital content involving sex crimes that South Korea's broadcasting and internet content regulator requested be removed.According to the office of Rep. Park Gwang-on of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Wednesday, the Korea Communications Standards Commission(KCSC) examined nearly 86-thousand materials on overseas online platforms between 2016 and February this year.The platforms reviewed were Twitter, Google Drive, Telegram and Discord.The operators deleted only about 27-thousand, or 32 percent, of the items in line with the KCSC's requests for voluntary censorship.While overseas operators tend to be passive about voluntary censorship due to freedom of expression, distribution of digital content involving sex crimes on their platforms has more than quadrupled from 2016 to 2019.The DP representative vowed to push for regulatory measures to hold overseas platform operators accountable for failing to fulfill their duties to prevent the distribution of illegal content.