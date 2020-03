Photo : YONHAP News

The daily number of passengers traveling through Incheon International Airport has dropped to an all-time low this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The airport operator said Wednesday only nine-thousand-316 passengers went through the airport on Tuesday, with one-thousand-800 outbound and seven-thousand-516 inbound.This marks the smallest daily number since the airport went into service in 2001 and the first time traffic dipped below ten-thousand.It is a far cry from the daily average of more than 200-thousand passengers in January this year.