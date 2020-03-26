Moon to Share S. Korea's COVID-19 Experience in G20 Special Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders of the Group of 20(G20) major economies will hold a special summit via video conference on Thursday to discuss global cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Seoul's presidential office said the special teleconference is scheduled to open at 9 p.m.Deputy presidential spokesperson Yoon Jae-kwan said the leaders will discuss ways to strengthen international cooperation in the health care and quarantine sectors and minimize the economic fallout of the pandemic.In particular, President Moon plans to share South Korea's experience from its "effective response" to the virus with the international community.Moon will also stress the importance of maintaining country-to-country "essential economic exchanges" despite travel restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the virus.The G20 leaders plan to adopt a joint declaration on international cooperation against the coronavirus.