77.5% of High-ranking Officials Report Rise in Wealth in 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

Government data showed on Wednesday that nearly eight out of ten high-ranking government officials saw their wealth rise last year from a year earlier.According to data by the Government Public Ethics Committee, of the nation's one-thousand-865 senior officials required to disclose their wealth annually, one-thousand-446, or 77-point-five percent, reported an increase in their assets in 2019.On average, the wealth of senior officials came to around one-point-three billion won as of the end of last year.President Moon Jae-in had assets worth about one-point-95 billion won, down some 66 million won from the previous year.Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was the second lowest by reporting debt worth 690 million won last year.Under the country's public service ethics act, ranking government officials and legislators are required to disclose their personal and family assets each year, a move aimed at preventing corruption by revealing any significant changes in wealth.