Number of Imported Cases of COVID-19 Skyrockets

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea imported from overseas is skyrocketing with over 200 new cases in the last 11 days.Health authorities reported on Wednesday that of the country's nine-thousand-241 cases, two-hundred-84 were imported from overseas. Of these, two-hundred-34 were confirmed during the last 11 days.Since South Korea's first reported case of COVID-19 on January 20, the number of new imported cases had remained between two and seven for a seven-week stretch, from week four to week ten of the outbreak. On week eleven, however, the number climbed to 19 and on week twelve to 95.This week -- week 13 -- there have been 139 new cases confirmed in a four-day period alone.Experts predict that the number of imported cases of the virus will continue to rise. It is also possible that a mass of confirmed cases will be detected during entry procedures as the government has strengthened its quarantine process for travelers entering from Europe and the United States.