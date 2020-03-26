Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Number of Imported Cases of COVID-19 Skyrockets

Write: 2020-03-26 11:56:55Update: 2020-03-26 12:03:47

Number of Imported Cases of COVID-19 Skyrockets

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea imported from overseas is skyrocketing with over 200 new cases in the last 11 days.

Health authorities reported on Wednesday that of the country's nine-thousand-241 cases, two-hundred-84 were imported from overseas. Of these, two-hundred-34 were confirmed during the last 11 days.

Since South Korea's first reported case of COVID-19 on January 20, the number of new imported cases had remained between two and seven for a seven-week stretch, from week four to week ten of the outbreak. On week eleven, however, the number climbed to 19 and on week twelve to 95.

This week -- week 13 -- there have been 139 new cases confirmed in a four-day period alone.

Experts predict that the number of imported cases of the virus will continue to rise. It is also possible that a mass of confirmed cases will be detected during entry procedures as the government has strengthened its quarantine process for travelers entering from Europe and the United States.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >