Trump Speaks Highly of S. Korea's COVID-19 Testing, Claims US Tested More People

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke highly of South Korea's ability to detect COVID-19 infections, but continued to claim that the U.S. has tested more people than South Korea.At a press briefing on Wednesday, Trump referred to his recent phone conversation with President Moon Jae-in, saying South Korea has "done a very good job of testing."Trump went on to say that the U.S. is doing more testing than anybody by far, stressing that the U.S. has tested more people in eight days than South Korea has done in eight weeks.He also suggested that Moon praised the U.S., saying, "They called me and they told me, 'It's amazing. Your testing procedures are amazing.'"Facing criticism over a lack of testing and test kits in the U.S., Trump previously boasted about the testing statistics during a virtual town hall on Tuesday.Trump, who requested South Korea to send emergency medical supplies, including testing kits, during talks with Moon, didn't mention the request.