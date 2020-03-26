Education Ministry Looking to Open Spring Semester in Schools, Online

Photo : YONHAP News

Education authorities in South Korea are considering starting the new semester next month both in schools and online, depending on the situation surrounding the novel coronavirus.The Education Ministry said on Wednesday that it is looking into options as it prepares for a possible extension of school closures from COVID-19 infections among students and school staff.Kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools nationwide have been shut down until April 6 to prevent the spread of the virus among young students.In a related move, the ministry signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) on distance education cooperation with education offices in 17 cities and provinces, the Korea Education and Research Information Service(KERIS) and the Education Broadcasting System(EBS).Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said she will decide whether to open the spring semester through distance learning only after seeing the outcome of the system's trial run next week.