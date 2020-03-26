S. Korea's Job Market Suffers from COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's job market is suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to employment platform Saramin on Thursday, the number of job postings from January to mid-March dropped ten-point-two percent compared to the same period last year.Employment ads seeking experienced workers fell seven-point-two percent, while those looking for new recruits dipped 17-point-three percent.Conglomerates like SK Group and Lotte Group, meanwhile, have begun to conduct part of their hiring process through "untact" screening, during which they evaluate applicants without coming face-to-face.Six affiliates of SK and four affiliates of POSCO have begun searches on YouTube and through social networking services, while 32 affiliates of Lotte have extended the application submission period and deferred writing evaluations and interviews by a month.