UFP Recruits Ex-DP Leader as Chief Campaign Manager

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) has recruited Kim Chong-in, former interim chief of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), as its chief campaign manager for the April 15 general elections.The co-chiefs of the UFP's election campaign committee, Park Hyung-joon and Shin Se-don, announced on Thursday that Kim joined the party’s election committee to manage overall campaign efforts.Kim is set to begin work on Sunday, taking up the post that was initially assumed by UFP Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn.Hwang is now expected to refocus his energy on canvassing votes in Seoul’s key Jongno District.During the 2012 general elections, Kim joined the Saenuri Party when it was led by former President Park Geun-hye and successfully steered them to victory. In 2016, Kim helped the DP win the general elections while serving as its interim leader.