Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Seoul Reviews Support for Locals Subject to USFK Furloughs

Write: 2020-03-26 18:13:01Update: 2020-03-26 18:22:00

Seoul Reviews Support for Locals Subject to USFK Furloughs

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is discussing possible assistance for Korean employees at U.S. military bases facing furloughs next week amid the allies’ protracted negotiations on defense cost-sharing. 

A Seoul official said on Thursday that while the government continues efforts to reach a new Special Measures Agreement(SMA) with Washington this month, it is also reviewing ways to help Korean base workers.

On Wednesday, U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) began notifying them that they will be placed on unpaid leave from April first.

Seoul is known to be mulling a limited set of assistance options, including low-interest loans. As employees of USFK, they are not subject to local labor laws. 

Seoul and Washington have yet to reach a breakthrough in their negotiations over their defense cost-sharing deal for this year. South Korea said it was willing to reach a partial agreement to help resolve the furlough issue first, but the U.S. opposed it, arguing that it could gravely harm efforts to quickly reach a comprehensive SMA. 

The U.S. is reportedly demanding South Korea increase its contribution to about four billion U.S. dollars while South Korea is pushing for an increase of around 10 percent from the 870 million dollars it paid under last year's agreement.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >