All Arrivals from US Subject to 14-day Self-Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Friday, all travelers from the United States will be required to be quarantined at home or a state facility for 14 days after arriving in South Korea.The central disaster and safety countermeasure headquarters decided to enforce stricter screening procedures for travelers from the U.S. as part of efforts to prevent the overseas entry of COVID-19.Those with symptoms upon arrival will immediately be tested for COVID-19 at a quarantine station at airports. If they test positive, they will be sent to hospitals or mild symptom treatment facilities.Those with negative results and those without symptoms will be required to go into self-quarantine at home or be isolated at government-arranged facilities for two weeks.Those who neglect their self-quarantine duties will face a prison term of one year or less or ten million won or less in fines, regardless of their nationality.