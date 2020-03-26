S. Korea Suspends Oversees Voting Processes in 17 Countries, Territories

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's election watchdog has decided to halt the overseas voting process for next month's general elections for Koreans living in 17 countries and territories due to the COVID-19 outbreak.The National Election Commission(NEC) said on Thursday in a press release that the process will be suspended at 23 South Korean diplomatic missions until April 6, meaning that eligible South Korean voters cannot cast their absentee ballots for the April 15 elections.The 17 countries include Italy, Germany, Spain, Ireland, Britain, France, Ghana, South Africa, Nepal, and the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.Last week, the NEC took a similar step for the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus.As for 52 South Korean diplomatic missions in 47 other countries, the election watchdog decided to shorten the overseas voting period to one to four days from four to six days.