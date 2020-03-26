Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korea Suspends Oversees Voting Processes in 17 Countries, Territories

Write: 2020-03-27 08:20:51Update: 2020-03-27 09:03:45

S. Korea Suspends Oversees Voting Processes in 17 Countries, Territories

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's election watchdog has decided to halt the overseas voting process for next month's general elections for Koreans living in 17 countries and territories due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The National Election Commission(NEC) said on Thursday in a press release that the process will be suspended at 23 South Korean diplomatic missions until April 6, meaning that eligible South Korean voters cannot cast their absentee ballots for the April 15 elections. 

The 17 countries include Italy, Germany, Spain, Ireland, Britain, France, Ghana, South Africa, Nepal, and the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam. 

Last week, the NEC took a similar step for the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus.

As for 52 South Korean diplomatic missions in 47 other countries, the election watchdog decided to shorten the overseas voting period to one to four days from four to six days.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >