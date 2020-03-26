G20 Leaders Hold Emergency Summit on COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and other leaders of G20 nations held a video conference on Thursday to discuss the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who chaired the special summit, called for coordinated action, saying it is the G20 countries' responsibility to extend a helping hand to developing countries and lesser developed countries.U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged G20 countries to adopt a “wartime” plan to tackle the pandemic, saying that the situation is worse than in the 2008 global financial crisis.Chinese President Xi Jinping called on G20 members to "reduce tariffs and remove trade barriers" to boost the global economy.Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a "moratorium" on sanctions during the pandemic, telling G20 leaders it was a matter "of life and death."After the emergency virtual summit, U.S. President Donald Trump said he discussed how vitally important it is for all of the nations to immediately share information and data. Calling the summit a "great meeting," Trump said that it showed "tremendous spirit" among the countries.