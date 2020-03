Photo : YONHAP News

China is temporarily prohibiting foreign nationals from entering the country in efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Immigration Administration made the announcement on Thursday in a statement.The temporary suspension, which will begin Saturday, will restrict non-Chinese citizens from entering the country, even those who have a valid visa or residency permit.However, visas issued after the announcement will still be recognized, and diplomats and holders of diplomatic and official visas will be exempt.The ministry said that those providing necessary economic, scientific or technological services or emergency humanitarian support may apply for visas at Chinese embassies or consulates in their countries.