Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has extended its quarantine measures on travelers from South Korea and China by one month to the end of next month.Japan's public broadcaster NHK said the Japanese government made the decision on Thursday during a meeting on COVID-19 responses.Under the decision, all travelers entering from South Korea and China will be required to stay in quarantine for two weeks at designated locations upon arrival. The measure will apply to Japanese nationals entering from those countries as well.Japan will also impose an entry ban on foreign travelers who have been to any of 21 European countries and Iran starting Friday.