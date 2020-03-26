Prime Minister: There are Limits to Imposing Travel Ban on All Overseas Travelers

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says there are limits to taking drastic steps, such as banning entry to travelers from abroad, when considering that 90 percent of those travelers are South Korean nationals.Chung made the remark regarding the COVID-19 outbreak when he chaired a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters in Seoul on Friday.With such remarks, the prime minister apparently was ruling out the possibility of imposing a travel ban on all people entering the country. Calls for such a ban have emerged in the wake of a surge in the number of imported cases of COVID-19.Chung said though the number of new domestic cases of the virus have relatively declined, the number of imported cases is rising. He stressed that now is a crucial time to effectively manage risks related to imported cases of the infectious disease.Chung emphasized that in order to block imported COVID-19 cases from spreading throughout communities, the current system centered on mandatory self-quarantine must be thoroughly implemented.He said starting from Friday, the government will inspect the local governments’ management of people who have traveled abroad, adding that Seoul will be subject first to such inspection.