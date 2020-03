Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reaffirmed Washington’s intent to offer humanitarian assistance to North Korea.Pompeo made the remark in an interview on The Hugh Hewitt Show on Thursday while discussing U.S. plans in the event of an outbreak in Venezuela.The secretary said in countries like Venezuela -- mentioning that North Korea would be in a similar situation -- the U.S. is doing its best to make sure that humanitarian aid gets in. However often these countries will reject it.He added that the U.S. has offered assistance to Iran as well.Pompeo then said the rejection indicates these leaders take care of themselves but not their own people. He then hoped that the U.S. can do better in each of these three countries to help people make their way through this challenge.