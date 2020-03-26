Jeju to File Suit Against Woman, Mother Infected with COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province will file a compensation suit against a woman and her mother who traveled to Jeju despite having symptoms of COVID-19 and later testing positive for the infectious disease.The Jeju government announced on Thursday that it will file the suit against the woman, identified only as A, and her mother.A, a college student studying in the U.S., entered South Korea on March 15. Five days later, she went on a five-day trip to Jeju with her mother and two others.A tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 24 when she came back to Seoul from Jeju and her mother tested positive the day after.According to Jeju, the plaintiffs of the compensation suit are the Jeju government, which conducted quarantine measures, and various businesses and residents that faced financial losses or self-quarantine after A and her group visited or made contact.The Jeju government said it concluded that it was possible to file the suit given that A had entered the nation when the government was recommending South Koreans returning from studies abroad go into self-quarantine.The provincial government said even though that recommendation was not mandatory, A was regarded to have brought on damages to others by failing to self-quarantine.