BTS Postpones North American Tour Due to COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

K-Pop sensation BTS has postponed its North American tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The group’s management agency, Big Hit Entertainment, announced on Friday that it will reschedule the North American leg of BTS's 2020 “Map of the Soul” world tour to place top priority on the safety of all those related to the event.Initially, the seven-member group was set to tour in North America from April 25 to June 6, including stops in nine cities such as Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Toronto.The agency said it will reveal new concert dates as soon as it can, adding that it is exerting efforts to provide the safest concert experience at the earliest date possible.The latest move comes after BTS canceled its Seoul concert last month due to the COVID-19 outbreak. That concert was slated to be held next month.