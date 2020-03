Photo : YONHAP News

A new cluster of novel coronavirus infections has been reported at a hospital in the southeastern city of Daegu that shared a building with a virus-hit nursing home.According to health authorities on Friday, 50 patients and two hospital staff have tested positive for COVID-19.Eighty-three people, including those infected, have been placed under cohort isolation on the ninth floor of the building. Forty-nine others from the hospital are waiting for test results, raising the possibility of additional infections.Authorities found three people with symptoms at the hospital after Daesil Nursing Hospital in the same building reported a cluster last week.Ninety people have so far tested positive at the nursing facility.