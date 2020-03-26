Moon Reaffirms Resolve to Overcome COVID-19 Crisis at Yellow Sea Defense Day

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed his resolve to overcome the COVID-19 crisis on Friday, in remembrance of patriotic servicemen who sacrificed their lives to defend the Yellow Sea during maritime battles against North Korea.At a ceremony marking the fifth Yellow Sea Defense Day, Moon said the country needs patriotism more than ever in its fight against the novel coronavirus, as demonstrated by the fallen heroes.Referring to service members' contributions in the country's COVID-19 prevention and quarantine efforts, Moon said patriotism is being displayed in the form of solidarity and cooperation in facing the crisis.Stressing that the strongest form of security is peace, the president pledged to establish permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula with a strong defense posture.The government designated the fourth Friday in March Yellow Sea Defense Day to remember those who were killed in waters off the west coast during three battles against North Korea's provocations in 2002 and 2010.It was the first time the president attended a ceremony marking the day.