Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Candidate Registration for General Elections Ends Friday

Write: 2020-03-27 15:08:29Update: 2020-03-27 15:33:09

Candidate Registration for General Elections Ends Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

A two-day candidate registration period for the April 15 general elections ends Friday. 

Local offices of the National Election Commission(NEC) in cities, counties and districts will accept applications until 6 p.m.

The NEC will then decide on ballot numbers for candidates and political parties based on the number of party seats as of the 6 p.m. deadline.

The general elections will elect a total of 300 lawmakers. By-elections are also taking place on the same day in certain districts to elect local government heads and assembly members.

Registered candidates can begin official campaigning from April 2.

The NEC will also make public candidates' assets, military service records, criminal records, academic career and tax payments on its website.

For those who can't vote on election day, early voting will be available on April 10 and 11.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >