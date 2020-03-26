Vice FMs of 7 Nations Hold Conference Call on COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young held a conference call Friday morning with his counterparts of six countries including the U.S. and Japan to discuss ways to cope with the spread of the coronavirus.The 40-minute discussion from 10:30 a.m. also involved Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and India.The vice foreign ministers shared their countries' COVID-19 situations and quarantine measures as well as discussed cooperation in areas such as humanitarian aid and bringing overseas residents back home.Cho explained that South Korea is reporting a decline in the number of new infections but is stepping up entry screenings due to a spike in imported cases.He also said the Seoul government was seeking balance between quarantine and economic activity while tightening social distancing.He said the key to Korea's quarantine policy was focused testing and contact tracing.The vice ministers agreed to continue close coordination and communication on the COVID-19 response. Their last conference call was on March 20.