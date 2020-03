Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported a record trade surplus in copyrights in 2019 thanks to the popularity of K-pop.The Culture Ministry said the nation's trade balance in terms of copyrights posted over one-point-six billion dollars last year, the largest surplus since related data was first compiled in 2010.The figure has been on a surplus streak for the seventh consecutive year since topping 20 million dollars for the first time in 2013.This category of trade balance includes copyrighted materials in computer games, software, databases, and culture and arts such as K-pop, TV shows, cinema and literature.Last year in particular, music and video exports by Korean entertainment firms increased sharply amid the popularity of boy band BTS and other K-pop stars.