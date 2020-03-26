Education Ministry Puts Forth Guidelines on Online Distance Learning

Photo : YONHAP News

Education authorities in South Korea put forth guidelines on online distance learning, in the case of a prolonged coronavirus epidemic or if schools report infections among students or staff after the expected start of the new school year on April 6.The Education Ministry on Friday distributed related guidelines to education offices at 17 cities and provinces across the country.The guidelines outline four different ways of distance education, including real-time interactive learning, content-based learning, task-based learning and a method approved by superintendents or principals.Student activities and their attitudes during the real-time interactive classes, using online platforms like Google Hangouts or Zoom, will be included in their evaluations and student records, while those from other forms of learning will be recorded afterwards.Schools are required to fulfill the 40 to 50-minute-per-class system from elementary to high school, and student attendance will be checked via learning management systems, texts, phone calls, class reports or parent confirmation.The ministry will make its final decision on whether to start the spring semester regularly or to include distance learning by early next week.