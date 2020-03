Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) ended the week higher, rising above the 17-hundred mark.On Friday, the KOSPI gained 31-point-49 points, or one-point-87 percent, to close at one-thousand-717-point-73.The index jumped nearly 70 points on the opening bell and fluctuated throughout the day.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose six-point-22 points, or one-point-two percent, to finish at 522-point-83.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened 22-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-210-point-six won.