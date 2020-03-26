Menu Content

Seoul Expresses Regret over Assaults on S. Korean in Australia

Write: 2020-03-27 17:33:40Update: 2020-03-27 17:42:26

Seoul Expresses Regret over Assaults on S. Korean in Australia

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry has expressed regret over alleged racist assaults on a South Korean national in Australia as COVID-19 spreads in the country. 

A senior Foreign Ministry official said on Friday that Seoul expressed regret to the Australian ambassador in Seoul and also asked for Canberra’s cooperation in preventing recurrences. 

According to the official, the South Korean Embassy in Australia also sent a letter to the Australian government criticizing what it called an insufficient police response and calling for stern measures. 

First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young reportedly mentioned the need for cooperation on such matters during a Friday teleconference meeting with his counterparts from six other countries, including Australia.

The ministry also called on South Korean diplomatic missions overseas to remain alert about such incidents, monitor the situations in their respective countries and take preventive measures.
