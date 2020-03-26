PM Warns that S. Korea Could Maintain Travel Restrictions on Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun warned on Friday that South Korea would likely maintain for the time being its suspension of visa-free entry of Japanese citizens if the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo continues.At a meeting with reporters in Seoul, Chung also said that if cases from overseas are excluded, South Korea for several days has been experiencing only double-digit increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases as a result of pan-national response efforts.Tokyo announced on March 5 measures that called on travelers entering Japan from South Korea to go into quarantine for 14 days. It also banned visa-free entry from South Korea.South Korea responded correspondingly by banning visa-free entry for Japanese nationals and suspending visas that had already been issued to Japanese citizens.Also at the meeting, Chung expressed hope of reviving a currency swap deal with Japan that expired in 2015.