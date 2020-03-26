Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

PM Warns that S. Korea Could Maintain Travel Restrictions on Japan

Write: 2020-03-27 17:34:06Update: 2020-03-27 17:44:37

PM Warns that S. Korea Could Maintain Travel Restrictions on Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun warned on Friday that South Korea would likely maintain for the time being its suspension of visa-free entry of Japanese citizens if the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo continues.

At a meeting with reporters in Seoul, Chung also said that if cases from overseas are excluded, South Korea for several days has been experiencing only double-digit increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases as a result of pan-national response efforts.

Tokyo announced on March 5 measures that called on travelers entering Japan from South Korea to go into quarantine for 14 days. It also banned visa-free entry from South Korea.

South Korea responded correspondingly by banning visa-free entry for Japanese nationals and suspending visas that had already been issued to Japanese citizens.

Also at the meeting, Chung expressed hope of reviving a currency swap deal with Japan that expired in 2015.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >