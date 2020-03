Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that a total of 117 countries have asked for South Korean quarantine products to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.A senior ministry official told reporters that 31 countries asked to import the items, 30 asked for them as humanitarian assistance and 20 wanted to secure them through both.Some 81 countries are seeking assistance through official channels while 36 are cooperating through private channels.Diagnostic test kits are a key export item as South Korea has enough to satisfy its own demand and still export three-point-three million units.South Korean test kits are popular as they yield test results in just six hours and have produced trustworthy data from 360,000 cases.