Politics

Mother-in-Law of Prosecutor-General Indicted on Fraud Charges

Write: 2020-03-27 18:11:50Update: 2020-03-27 18:14:09

Mother-in-Law of Prosecutor-General Indicted on Fraud Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

The mother-in-law of Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl will stand trial for fraud. 

The Euijeongbu District Prosecutors’ Office on Friday indicted Yoon's in-law, identified only by her family of Choi, and her former business partner on charges of forgery of private documents and violation of property transaction laws. 

According to the prosecution, they forged deposit balance certificates while seeking to purchase through auction lands in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province in 2013. The documents were forged to make it appear they had bank deposits worth 34-point-seven billion won in total.

The pair were also suspected of signing the land purchase contract using the name of a relative of the ex-partner.  

The prosecution, however, dismissed allegations that her daughter -- the wife of the top prosecutor -- colluded on the case, citing a lack of evidence.
