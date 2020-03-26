Gov't: 50% Virus Treatment Rate is Congratulatory Feat

Photo : YONHAP News

Quarantine authorities said Saturday the number of recoveries from COVID-19 exceeding the number of quarantined patients for the first time in South Korea merits congratulations.But officials stressed the public must continue to engage in social distancing.In a regular briefing, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official in charge of containment efforts, said the country has achieved a 50 percent treatment rate calling it a small feat to celebrate.He attributed the result to aggressive testing, contact tracing, the public's participation in social distancing and endeavors by the medical staff.Daily recoveries have outnumbered new infections for the 15th consecutive day and the total number of quarantined patients is in steady decline.Yoon, however voiced caution over cluster infections including the latest outbreak at a Daegu hospital. He added the risk of spread still exists.He asked citizens to continue avoid mass gatherings and religious events and stay at home, even on the weekend.