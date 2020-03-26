Governors, Mayors Urge Central Gov't to Support Provision of Living Expenses

Photo : YONHAP News

Governors and mayors nationwide have asked the central government to use state funds to support disaster-related emergency living expenses for those affected by COVID-19.The Governors Association of Korea said Saturday that its 17 members adopted a joint proposal to this effect.In the proposal, the local government heads called for bold and active policy measures to boost the economy and restore the social safety net as a long period of recession is expected due to the outbreak.They said provincial authorities want to provide income aid to their citizens, but their finances are limited and urged the central government to draft direct and equitable fiscal policies for all South Koreans.This comes as local governments nationwide are seeking to provide basic disaster income cash aid to members of the public. For instance, Gyeonggi Province will give 100-thousand won to all of its citizens next month.