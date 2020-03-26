Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Governors, Mayors Urge Central Gov't to Support Provision of Living Expenses

Write: 2020-03-28 13:40:33Update: 2020-03-28 13:45:45

Governors, Mayors Urge Central Gov't to Support Provision of Living Expenses

Photo : YONHAP News

Governors and mayors nationwide have asked the central government to use state funds to support disaster-related emergency living expenses for those affected by COVID-19.

The Governors Association of Korea said Saturday that its 17 members adopted a joint proposal to this effect.

In the proposal, the local government heads called for bold and active policy measures to boost the economy and restore the social safety net as a long period of recession is expected due to the outbreak.

They said provincial authorities want to provide income aid to their citizens, but their finances are limited and urged the central government to draft direct and equitable fiscal policies for all South Koreans.

This comes as local governments nationwide are seeking to provide basic disaster income cash aid to members of the public. For instance, Gyeonggi Province will give 100-thousand won to all of its citizens next month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >