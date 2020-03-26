Gas Prices Continue to Fall for 9th Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Gasoline prices nationwide continue to fall for the ninth week as a plunge in global prices is earnestly reflected at home.According to Opinet, an oil price information website run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the national average price of regular gasoline dropped 41-point-eight won to one-thousand-430-point-five won per liter in the fourth week of March.In Seoul where gas prices are usually the highest, the average price fell 35-point-seven won to just over one-thousand-524 won per liter this week.In Daegu where prices are the lowest, a liter of gas sold for just under one-thousand-374 won, down 52 won from last week.The price of diesel also dropped more than 45 won this week to one-thousand-237-point-four won.Global oil prices plunged over 50 percent in March and the effects are hitting home.The West Texas Intermediate crashed below 30 dollars a barrel on March 17, the lowest since 2016.The Dubai crude recorded 26 dollars this week, nearly half the 54 dollars of last month.