Survey: 73% of Teachers Urge Further Delay in School Opening

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey shows over 70 percent of teachers at kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools want the start of the semester to be further postponed from April 6.A teachers organization called the Good Teacher Movement conducted a survey on four thousand teachers Thursday and Friday. Results show that 73 percent want the school opening date to be further delayed to prevent students from contracting the coronavirus.The group said that teachers in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, where there are more COVID-19 infections than other regions, called for the date to be pushed back again.Some 60 percent of the surveyed teachers said online schooling should first kick off while 18 percent said online and offline semesters should begin concurrently.Also 87 percent of respondents believed the college entrance examination should be postponed in accordance with the delay in the academic schedule.The survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus one and a half percentage points.