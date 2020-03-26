JCS: N. Korea Fires Two Presumed Short-Range Ballistic Missiles into East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Sunday fired two projectiles presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that North Korea fired the projectiles toward the East Sea from an area near the coastal town of Wonsan at around 6:10 a.m.The projectiles flew about 230 kilometers northeast on an apogee of about 30 kilometers.Intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are reportedly analyzing the launches.The JCS urged the North to immediately halt the military act, saying that "this kind of military act is very inappropriate in a situation where the entire world is experiencing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic."It added that the military is closely monitoring the situation while maintaining a readiness posture.Sunday's test was the fourth round of such launches this month.The latest launch came eight days after the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles believed to be its version of the U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) from its western county of Sonchon in North Pyongan Province.