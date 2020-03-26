N. Korea Says it Tested 'Super-large' Multiple Rocket Launcher

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media said on Monday that the country tested a "super-large" multiple rocket launcher the previous day, calling the test a "success."The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported that the launch was aimed at examining the strategic and technical features of the "super-large multiple rocket launchers" that will be delivered to the Korean People's Army.The KCNA said that the test was led by officials of the ruling Workers' Party and conducted at the Academy of National Defense Science.However, it did not mention whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had observed the test.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday that the North fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles. The JCS said the projectiles were fired from the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, flying 230 kilometers with a maximum altitude of 30 kilometers.