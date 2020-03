Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has added 78 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to nine-thousand-661.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Monday reported the new cases compiled in the 24-hour period through 12 a.m.Thirty-one of the latest cases were from Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, including new clusters of coronavirus, while Daegu and its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province reported 14 and 11 cases, respectively.A total of 13 cases were confirmed during quarantine procedures for those arriving from overseas.The virus-related death toll rose by six in the 24-hour span to 158, while five-thousand-228 people have made full recoveries so far.