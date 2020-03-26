Prime Minister Calls for Thoroughness in 2-week Mandatory Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has underlined thoroughness with regard to the government’s move to impose a two-week mandatory quarantine on all people arriving from overseas.Chung revealed the stance when he chaired a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Monday.He said amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases from abroad, it’s imperative, at the present time, to inspect travelers entering the country. Additionally, it is important to trace where such travelers have been and for these travelers to thoroughly implement self-quarantine measures.In particular, the prime minister urged young South Koreans entering the country after studying abroad to follow, without fail, the government’s guidelines and recommendations regarding COVID-19.Meanwhile, Chung said inconvenience in buying face masks have declined. This is in thanks to the people’s active participation in the government’s mask purchase rule under which people can buy two masks per week on designated days, depending on the final number of their year of birth. The rule was first introduced four weeks ago.Chung projected that supply and demand of face masks will further improve next month.