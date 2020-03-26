Photos Released by N. Korean Media Cause Confusion over Sunday's Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media said on Monday that the country successfully tested a "super-large" multiple rocket launcher the previous day.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) and Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, said Monday that the launch was aimed at examining the strategic and technical features of the "super-large multiple rocket launchers" that will be delivered to the Korean People's Army. It was conducted at the Academy of National Defense Science.However, photographs of this “super-large" multiple rocket launcher released by Rodong Sinmun caused confusion as it appeared closer to a "new-type large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system” that the North claimed to have tested last summer.Previous photos that the North released of its “super-large" multiple rocket launcher showed missiles from a truck-based multiple-launch rocket system with four launching tubes.But Monday’s photos showed a transporter-erector launcher with six launching tubes, similar to the previously mentioned guided rocket system.