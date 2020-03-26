KITA: 9 Out of 10 S. Korean Businesses in Europe Suffering Damage from COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Nine out of ten South Korean companies doing business in Europe say they have suffered great damage from the novel coronavirus pandemic.According to the Korea International Trade Association(KITA) on Monday, 51 percent of 80 member companies to the Korea Business Association Europe said between Wednesday and Friday that their damage is "very serious," while 39 percent said "somewhat serious."Sixty-nine percent cited a drop in sales due to falling demand, 58 percent cited suspension of sales channels, and 43 percent cited difficulties with distribution and shipping.While 43 percent expected the pandemic to start easing in June and 28 percent mentioned May, the businesses forecast their sales to drop an additional ten to 40 percent each protracted month.Twenty-four percent of the businesses said they would like the South Korean government to resolve the distribution and shipping problems, with some mentioning difficulties with customs and entry bans by the European Union.