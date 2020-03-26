Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Police Obtain 15,000 Online Nicknames of 'Baksabang' Members

Write: 2020-03-30 15:07:14Update: 2020-03-30 15:22:35

Police Obtain 15,000 Online Nicknames of 'Baksabang' Members

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has obtained the nicknames of 15-thousand members of the so-called Baksabang chat room on the Telegram messenger service that distributed illegal photos and videos of violent sex acts involving women and minors.

Police are still tracking down all those who took part in the sexually exploitative acts related to the case based on digital information secured from the prime suspect and operator of the chat room Cho Joo-bin.

An official from the police agency said on Monday that so far they've gathered around 15-thousand nicknames of users who were either paid members or accomplices of the illicit chat room. However, they do not have an exact figure yet since the investigation is ongoing.

Police are also looking into other chat groups that may have shared and posted similar videos.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >